Since the beginning of 2023, the leading man of Mexican soap operas, Danilo Carrera, revealed that he would leave Mexico after having lived 7 years in the aztec territorysince he made the decision to dedicate himself to his mother.

Michelle Renaud’s ex-boyfriend decided to move to Miami to take care of his mother, Elsa Orchardwho unfortunately suffers from cancer.

“It’s a very important moment, and as the first child, I still have the greatest responsibility to be there,” he said, adding later: “I am a 100 percent believer and I have a lot of faith, and my mom is going to be fine.”

Despite the fact that Carrera remarked that he had no idea when he would return to Mexico, this June 1st was seen in Mexico City.

The protagonist of ‘invincible love‘, explained that he returned to the Aztec territory because he had to sign certain papers for the filming of a movie which will be released in a few months.

“I came to sign some documents that were needed, to greet friends. I’m here for a couple of weeks, remember that I filmed my movie, it’s two weeks, and I’m going back to Miami.”

Although Danilo Carrera’s visit to the country is temporary, he still still unemployedso he took advantage of his meeting with the media to ask for a job, and would even play the antagonistic role.

“I’m still unemployed, but if you know of someone, tell them that there is a good actor who can play a leading man or a villain,” however, he later assured that it was a joke, because “he is not looking” for a job, since he is “totally focused on his family”.

But that’s not all, the artist born in Ecuador confessed that even though he was very much in love, no longer has any commitment with no one, assuring that “someday I will tell you my story because it is very good”.

This news took his thousands of fans by surprise, since just a few months ago he admitted that he had asked his partner to marry him.

However, Carrera assured that despite having broken their relationship, he is in one of the best stages of his life.

“I am in a different stage of my life … super disconnected from everything, my mother is very well, stronger than ever. I am very happy, very happy to be able to support her and accompany her,” he said.

