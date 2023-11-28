Luciana Fuster She was crowned the current Miss Grand International 2023 and after this triumph our compatriot stayed in Asia carrying out her activities as a beauty queen. Although the model has visited Vietnam and Thailand as part of her work, she has yet to travel to other destinations such as Indonesia, Burma and Cambodia. Given this, her Peruvian followers asked her if she would return to her homeland to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays. In this note you know what the couple said Patricio Parodi.

Will Luciana Fuster return to Lima for Christmas and New Year?

Luciana Fuster He was encouraged to open a question box, through his Instagram account, to interact with his followers. One of the questions they asked the Peruvian model is if she would return to Peru to spend Christmas and New Year.

Our compatriot still has to travel to different Asian countries as part of her responsibilities as miss Grand International 2023; However, after finishing her activities she will return to Lime. This was confirmed by the Peruvian model, who will be able to meet with her partner Patricio Parodi and her family to enjoy the holidays.

It should be noted that, according to the schedule of activities published by the Miss Grand International organization, Fuster’s tasks as queen would end on December 15 in Cambodia.

What was Luciana Fuster’s blunt response to a Vietnamese journalist after a question about Patricio Parodi?

Some weeks ago, Luciana Fuster She was interviewed by a Vietnamese journalist, who showed her a photograph of her with her boyfriend, Patricio Parodi and asked her a curious question: “In your position as Miss Grand queen, is there any pressure to talk about your relationship?”

To this question, our compatriot had a blunt response: “I don’t feel any pressure when talking about my boyfriend. I think my private life is separate from my work and what I do”he pointed.