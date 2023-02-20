USA.- A woman working as an assistant at an exhibition of famed sculptor Jeff Koons, who accidentally vandalized the work called “balloon dog”valued at 42 thousand dollars (approximately 772 thousand Mexican pesos).

The woman tripped and destroyed the figure that was exhibited in the Art Wynwoodan art fair in Miami, the woman accidentally kicked the work when she tripped.

“Of course it’s heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed,” said Cédric Boero, curator of the Bel-Air Fine Art exhibition.

Users of social networks reacted to the terrible accident, since they thought that the poor woman would have to pay a large sum of money.

However, the representative assured that there was never a bad intention to break the sculpture, because it was due to a trip with the pedestal that caused the work to fall.

The work before being destroyed / Photo: Capture

Regarding whether the woman would pay for the destroyed workthe curator commented that although it is unfortunate to see it destroyed, the insurance will take care of covering the expenses and will be responsible.

The “balloon dog” was porcelain and it meant one of the 799 reproductions that were made in total.

It should be noted that the original work was made in the 90s in five unique versions that represented the puppies made with inflated balloons.