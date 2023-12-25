'The Babysitter' just arrived in the Netflix catalog and is already one of the most viewed series on the platform. Its fun and romantic story captured thousands of users, who were delighted with this new fiction, which is under the direction of Carolina Rivera. Because of this, many people began to wonder if this production, starring Sandra Echeverria and Ivan Amozurrutiawill have a second season that can help complete the plot.

In the following note we will tell you everything that is known about it, as well as some other details about 'The Babysitter', in case you are still one of the few who has not seen it and want to immerse yourself in this incredible adventure.

Will 'The Babysitter' have season 2?

The speed with which 'The babysitter' was able to capture the attention of the users of said streaming page, causing fans of this new title to wonder if it will have a new season, as well as its release date and the possible story on which it is based.

However, The truth is that there is still no information about the renewal of the series. But, because it is one of the most popular fictions on the platform, it is very likely that Netflix If you are interested in working on a sequel.

When was 'The Babysitter' released?

This new Mexican series caused a great impact since its premiere, which took place on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This series directed by Carolina Rivera It is exclusive to the red N, so, to be able to enjoy its hilarious story, you must be subscribed to one of the plans it has to offer and that best suits your pocket.

How many episodes does season 1 of 'The Babysitter' have?

The first season of 'The babysitter' It has a total of 10 episodes, which range between 30 and 36 minutes. Below, we show you a detailed list of the respective chapters with their duration times:

Episode 1: 'Yes you can change the world' (41 minutes)

'Yes you can change the world' (41 minutes) Episode 2: 'The Mouse with the Teeth' (33 minutes)

'The Mouse with the Teeth' (33 minutes) Episode 3: 'The value of a like' (34 minutes)

'The value of a like' (34 minutes) Episode 4: 'Fighting Roosters' (36 minutes)

'Fighting Roosters' (36 minutes) Episode 5: 'Wolves, Sheep, Pigs and Wizards' (33 minutes)

'Wolves, Sheep, Pigs and Wizards' (33 minutes) Episode 6: 'Stolen Triumphs' (30 minutes)

'Stolen Triumphs' (30 minutes) Episode 7: 'Pig's trotter' (34 minutes)

'Pig's trotter' (34 minutes) Episode 8: 'When it's your turn, even if you leave' (34 minutes)

'When it's your turn, even if you leave' (34 minutes) Episode 9: 'The cattle were gathered' (30 minutes)

'The cattle were gathered' (30 minutes) Episode 10: 'Change the world' (35 minutes)

'El niñero' premiered on the streaming platform last Sunday, December 24. Photo. Netflix See also The ocean current that threatens to destroy the world

What is 'The Babysitter' about?

The story of 'The babysitter' focuses on the life of Jimena, a successful executive who seeks to find the balance between her professional career and her role as a mother. Having the responsibility of raising three children while going through a divorce process and facing various challenges to advance in his career, he finds himself in need of employing Gaby, a childminder with whom he soon discovers a reliable refuge and a surprising romance.

One of the reasons why this series gave something to talk about is because it breaks traditional gender role stereotypes and spreads a message of empowerment, with which it is hoped that we can open the door to various family structures that are presented to us. .

What is the cast of 'The Babysitter'?