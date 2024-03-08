The slogans, those “screams” that resonate strongly in feminist marches, are more than just words; They constitute a powerful tool of communication and collective expression. They are used to transmit clear and forceful messages about the injustices and inequalities that women face in various areas of society.

Each phrase uttered during these demonstrations not only makes visible the demands and structural problems that affect women, but also strengthens the sense of sororal unity among the participants. If today you attend any of the marches organized in Mexico, or are part of one of the contingents, these will be some of the main slogans with which women will raise their voices.

In the context of the national and international march on March 8, International Women's Day, it is important to highlight some of the slogans that will resonate in the streets of Mexico, joining the purple tide that will travel through the country in a show of resistance and fight for gender equality.

“Alert, alert, alert those who walk, the feminist fight for Latin America”

It is one of the slogans that will echo in the 8M march, remembering that the fight for women's rights transcends borders and remains valid throughout the region. This phrase, full of urgency and determination, seeks to shake consciences and denounce gender violence in all its forms.

“Women are killed in people's faces, sir, madam, don't be indifferent!”

It is another slogan that will be heard loudly, evidencing the collective responsibility in the eradication of sexist violence and the importance of not remaining passive in the face of the injustices that women suffer daily.

Photo: Debate/Karen Magallanes.

“The girls marching, they are also fighting”

It is a cry that highlights the active participation of girls in the fight for their rights and their fundamental role in building a more equal future. This slogan highlights the importance of including new generations in the feminist struggle.

“Don't stop applauding, machismo has to die”

It is a slogan that seeks to raise awareness about the need to actively combat sexist attitudes and promote a culture of respect and gender equality in society.

“Down with patriarchy, it's going to fall, it's going to fall, up with feminism, it's going to win, it's going to win.”

This phrase summarizes the spirit of struggle and resistance of the 8M march, reaffirming the determination to tear down the patriarchal structures that perpetuate the oppression of women.

“Because they took them alive, we want them alive!”

It is a cry for justice and memory in honor of all the women who have been victims of feminicide and forced disappearance, demanding truth, justice and reparation for the victims and their families.

“My body is mine, I decide, I have autonomy, I am mine, why not! I told you no! It hangs… no!”

It is a slogan that reaffirms the right of women to decide about their own bodies and denounces any form of violence or control over them.

“Calm down sister, here is your pack”

A message of support and solidarity between women, remembering that together they are stronger and can face any obstacle.

“Conscious woman, joins the contingent”

It is an invitation to all women to join the feminist struggle, becoming aware of their rights and actively participating in the transformation of society.

“Friend, sister, if he hits you he doesn't love you”

A slogan that seeks to make sexist violence visible in couple relationships and promote relationships based on respect and equality.

“We're bad, we can be worse, and if you don't like it, you're screwed, you're screwed!”

It is a cry of empowerment and rebellion that challenges gender stereotypes and vindicates the right of women to occupy spaces of power and decision.

“They are going to come back, they are going to come back, the bullets you fired are going to come back, you will pay for the blood you spilled, the women you murdered will not die, they will not die”

It is a slogan that denounces impunity in cases of feminicide and demands justice for the victims.

Photo: Debate/Karen Magallanes.

“Not one more, not one less, because we love each other alive”

A cry of protest that demands the end of sexist violence and the guarantee of a dignified and safe life for all women.

“Woman, listen, this is your fight”

It is a call to action addressed to all women, reminding them that the fight for gender equality is the responsibility of each and every one of us.

The police don't take care of me

“The police don't take care of me, my friends take care of me”

A slogan that highlights the lack of protection by the authorities towards women and the importance of solidarity and support between women to guarantee their safety.

The slogans that will resonate in the 8M march are a reflection of the spirit of struggle, resistance and sisterhood that characterizes the feminist movement in Mexico and in the world. These words are a reminder that the fight for gender equality is still ongoing and that together we can achieve real and significant change in our societies.

Recommendations for attending the march

The march on March 8, International Women's Day, is an event of great importance in the fight for gender equality and women's rights. If you plan to attend this demonstration, it is important to take into account some recommendations to guarantee your safety and contribute to the success of the protest. Here are some suggestions to attend the 8M march consciously and safely:

◎ Find out about the route and schedules: Before attending the march, find out about the route it will follow and the start and end times. This will allow you to plan your participation and avoid setbacks.

◎ Appropriate clothing: Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, suitable for walking long distances. It is also advisable to wear purple clothing and accessories, the emblematic color of the feminist movement.

◎ Hydration and nutrition: Bring a bottle of water and some snacks with you to stay hydrated and energized during the walk. It is important to take care of your health and physical well-being.

◎ Identification and emergency contacts: Carry identification with your name and emergency contact information. It is also advisable to carry a mobile phone with enough battery and save the phone numbers of trusted people.

◎ Stay in groups: If possible, attend the march accompanied by friends or groups of women. Staying in groups increases safety and mutual protection during the demonstration.

◎ Respect the instructions of the organizers: During the march, follow the instructions of the organizers and leaders of the event. This includes respecting the start and end times, as well as the established instructions and consensus.

◎ Avoid provocations and conflicts: If you encounter counter-demonstrations or tense situations, remain calm and avoid unnecessary confrontations. The priority is to maintain the physical integrity and safety of all participants.

◎ Respect space and diversity: The 8M march is an inclusive and diverse space, where women of different ages, ethnicities, sexual orientations and social contexts meet. Respect the diversity and safe spaces of all participants.

◎ Incident log: If you witness or are the victim of any incident during the march, such as harassment, aggression or violence, do not hesitate to report it to the competent authorities or the event organizers.

◎ Stay attentive to information: During the march, pay attention to the information and instructions from the organizers through social networks, text messages or official statements. This will allow you to be informed about any relevant changes or situations.

By following these recommendations, you will be able to consciously and safely participate in the March 8 march, thus contributing to making the demands and demands of the feminist movement visible. Together, we continue to move towards a more just and equal society for all women. Don't forget, we fight for everyone.