Diego Montalbán’s lies do not end in “At the bottom there is room“. Now, in chapter 184 of the América TV series, the chef gets the money he had been looking for from his wife Francesca Maldini. After ‘Victoria’ (Claudia Llanos) told him that he has a “deadly disease” , Alessia’s father has not stopped lying to “Noni” and even invented that there is a girl he wants to help with money called Paquita Yunque With the help of his right hand, Pierre Richelieu, he got a photo and a Francisca’s voice audio.

Now, ‘Madamme’ decides to give her the million dollars that her husband has asked for and asks to meet the little girl who stole his heart. However, she does not exist, since everything is a hoax by Diego and Pierre. How will they make Francesca meet Paquita? We will know that this Friday, March 24, when it is broadcast “AFHS”.

Preview of chapter 184

“At the bottom there is room”: distribution