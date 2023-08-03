In 2008, Bentley thought it would be smart to put the Continental GT on a diet. By making more use of aluminum parts, 35 kilos were saved. From the lighter GT came a version with more power and the name GT Speed. The 6.0-liter W12 engine produced 608 horsepower at the unveiling. Tuner and ‘beautifier’ Mansory knew what to do with that.

In addition to a wider body, the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​from Mansory also gets an upgrade in power, to 880 hp. This enables a 0-100 time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 326 km/h. An example of a Dutch Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Mansory can be seen above in the color Orange Flame. It was put on a Dutch registration in 2009.

The Continental has seen better days

The Conti was still offered online a while back. The seller then asked for 129,500 euros. Now the special GT Speed ​​is looking for a new owner again, but this time through a government agency Domains Movable Property. In the meantime, the Bentley has sustained some damage. The special front bumper is loose and seems to have some threshold damage. In addition, the rear light has had a tap and there is some paint damage on the side.

The counter shows 164,720 kilometers traveled. So you can say that this Bentley has a backpack. From August 7, 2023 you can bid on this Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​from Mansory. The auction closes at 10 a.m. three days later. The highest bidder can pick up the Bentley between 14 and 18 August at Domeinen RZ in Soesterberg.