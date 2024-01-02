Paolo Hurtado starred in one of the most famous ampays of the year with the lawyer and former police officer Jossmery Toledo. The incident caused him to separate from his wife. Rosa Fuentes, who months later gave birth to the third child she was expecting from the soccer player; However, it seems that a reconciliation It would be closer than expected.

Did Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado return?

Rosa Fuentes has not stated that she forgave Paolo Hurtado; However, she confessed that she is on her way to doing so with the help of mental health professionals: “We continue in therapy, not only with him and I, together with the children“, he began pointing to América TV. Later he noted that he still has not forgiven Hurtado, but he is in the process: “I am in the process, it is a process, you cannot move forward, I don't know how long, there is no limit and time will tell“, he maintained. In addition, he assured that he continues to maintain communication with 'Caballito' because of his minor children.

Rosa Fuentes assures that she is in family therapy with Hurtado. Photo: LR composition/capture from América TV/Instagram

Why did Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes separate?

It was at the beginning of 2023 when the 'magpies' supported Paolo Hurtado in Cusco, who was quite affectionate with Jossmery Toledo. Some time later they were caught together again and it was not until the birth of his last child with Rosa Fuentes that the details of the media relationship came to light. Hurtado was interviewed by Magaly, to whom he stated that his still wife had not forgiven him; Jossmery, on her side, was interviewed by 'Peluchín'.

It was exactly this romance that made Rosa Fuentes end her love relationship with the soccer player.

