Mexico.- A few weeks ago, Gustavo Adolfo Infante was Victim of the Group King after I gave him acake” in full transmission of his program on the platform of Youtube.

The awkward moment occurred after Cynthia Klitbo’s ex made one of his well-known pranks on the controversial journalist during the live broadcast of his program, but everything got out of control.

We recommend you read…

“The King is not even the shadow of what he was, because he was a star of jokes through social networks and now the buddy, well, sorry, but he’s screaming,” said the television host shortly before he received the Pastelada del Rey Grupero, whom after making it he called “inbec*l”.

In fact, even the son of Gustavo Adolfo sent a forceful message to the musician, but recently the communicator announced that he plans to look for the Grupero King to resolve the conflict and return to their friendship.

We recommend you read…

Despite the fact that the driver’s decisionFirst hand‘ took regarding forgiving the famous was very sudden, the truth is that it seems that Gustavo Adolfo Infante highly values ​​his friendship with the influencer.

“I am going to make peace with the Grupero King, because I saw a scene from The House of Celebrities, where he speaks highly of me. He tells, the Grupero King, that he has always been committed to the people who have less, so that on some occasion he asked me for help and that I gave a donation, ”the journalist began.

After that, Infante added: “And buy us bicycles for low-income children, a lost city that is there by Buenavista, near here from the center of Mexico City, we went and I was very happy that the King Grupero recognized him ” .

That was how Gustavo Adolfo Infante remembered certain words that King Grupero said about him on the Internet.

“Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who is my friend, and so I asked him for help and we went to deliver those bicycles and balls and avalanches to the kids,” the influencer confessed during his participation in the Telemundo reality show, ‘La Casa de los Famosos ‘.

Until now, the King Grupero has not issued any statement about an upcoming reconciliation with the Imagen Televisión journalist.