Excellent start to the tournament for Pumas, making it clear that the rain of starts has not affected them. To a large extent, the performance of the UNAM team is due to the high level of Salvio, who is the leader in chief and despite having a future in doubt, he is very clear that his desire is to continue playing in the country's capital with the feline team and I declared this prior to the match against Puebla, already having a first response from the board.
Luis Raúl González, sports president of the Pumas, made it clear that although they are satisfied with the Argentine's contribution, to affirm that his continuity is assured would be a lie, since today his future is up in the air: “We are certainly chatting with him “That's what we're in, we're talking, there's nothing determined, I say it with complete frankness,” he said.
The reality is that Salvio is more than happy in Pumas, his performance on the field confirms this, three goals and three assists in 6 games, being the most decisive player on the team. As if this were not enough, the Argentine already wears the team captain's badge, something that is no small thing due to the short time he has had on the team. The issue of stopping Salvio's renewal involves the issue of salary, because although he is already one of the best paid on the staff, the former Boca expects an improvement, which they can offer him in other parts of the world.
