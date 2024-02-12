WANTS TO STAY 👊🏻

'Toto' Salvio spoke about a possible renewal with Pumas.

🗣️ In a press conference prior to the game against Puebla, he said that he already spoke with the university leadership, that he would like to continue, but it depends on the club.

Pumas, would you like your renewal? pic.twitter.com/urFDdPkk9j

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) February 11, 2024