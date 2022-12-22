Home page World

Of: Jana Stabener

The AI ​​bot ChatGPT independently writes entire texts. BuzzFeed News asks the bot if it’s going to turn the education system upside down. He answers rather modestly.

Artificial intelligence can already do a lot of crazy things today – this one seven things, for example, are already possible today with AI. For example, there is already an AI journalist who works for the taz write a column. It has had competition since November, because everyone can now test the new artificial intelligence ChatGPT from Open AI free of charge on the Internet. She writes lyrics – almost like a real person. Is this a danger for universities and schools?

Chatbot ChatGPT creates AI texts in a few seconds

The OpenAI foundation, which developed the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT, is supported by Microsoft and Elon Musk to step down as Twitter boss funded. Anyone who is interested can test the bot directly on the OpenAI website. All you need is an e-mail address and cell phone number, writes hot. And then you can start asking questions straight away: the bot creates texts when you ask it, ask it something or just throw a statement at it. After a few seconds, an AI text is there.

Could that be a problem, ask that ZDF teacher and university associations. “A legitimate concern is that it could become increasingly difficult to recognize the pretense of independent cognitive achievements, for example in homework,” says Matthias Jaroch, spokesman for the German University Association.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers’ Association, is more optimistic: “As the ChatGPT teachers’ association, we are not worried,” he says ZDF. Pupils have long had the opportunity to get help from the Internet with assignments, translations, essays or homework.

BuzzFeed News asks the chatbot if it will fundamentally change the education system. His answer: probably not. It is not a “substitute for human thinking and learning”. ©Panthermedia/IMAGO/Collage

AIs like ChatGPT are always evolving

You can still tell between one AI (which can even be racist at times) and a real essay really make a difference. The bot’s statements are superficial and not very complex. You can also see when essays by pupils and students are too similar.

“Teachers report that it is usually quickly noticeable whether someone has solved tasks independently, can state the exact sources of their research or whether they are just saying something that has not been digested,” says Meidinger dem ZDF. For the future it is of course important to combine artificial intelligence and chatbots (some like that “Lamda” chatbots appear almost human) to keep in mind.

Because the version that’s currently free doesn’t stay the same. ChatGPT is constantly evolving and could eventually be used as a research tool. Then you could use AI to teach students to think critically and question sources, says Meidinger.

ChatGPT comments to BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News UK, a portal from IPPEN.MEDIA, is curious. We log into OpenAI and give the chatbot ChatGPT the title of our text “ChatGPT automatically writes essays and could fundamentally change our education system”. His response: “It is true that chatbot technology like GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is capable of writing essays automatically. However, chatbots are unlikely to fundamentally change the education system.” (see screenshot below)

This is what it looks like when you use the chatbot ChatGPT. © Screenshot chat.openai.com/chat

Chatbots are primarily tools that can help people complete tasks. “They can be useful in many areas, but they are not a substitute for human thinking and learning,” says the bot. They are unable to creatively interpret or analyze this information.

“They can write essays, but they can’t provide the kind of in-depth analysis and insight that students are expected to do.” The chatbot AI adds that it’s important to teach students responsible writing and research. Creepy. Sounds almost like the words of the President of the Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger.

