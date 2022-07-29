At TopGear we sometimes get the criticism that we don’t give ‘real consumer advice’, but we never want to hear that again after this message. Hereby excellent purchase advice for people who really don’t know anymore whether Dirty Harry fired five or six bullets. We don’t blame you: he doesn’t even know anymore because of all the excitement.

We have a tip for that specific target group: there is an armored BMW 5-series for sale in the Netherlands that was previously used by the arrest team. This BMW 530i Security has B4 armor and can – according to the press release of the car brand – stop the bullet of a .44 Magnum. In this car you don’t even have to Lucky to feel.

The armored BMW 5 series has not been converted

The BMW 530i Security was put together by the brand itself in 2007. In the factory, the body was made bullet-resistant with steel and composites. Nice for the residual value: it is currently also bulletproof. The glass is approximately 21 millimeters thick and has a polycarbonate coating to prevent splinters.

Furthermore, the armored BMW 5-series has blue strobes (which you are not allowed to use on public roads), a siren and flashing lights. The power of the six-in-line is 258 hp. By the way, if you’re in a hurry, you should look for the 550i Security with 367 hp – it had a V8 engine.

What does the armored BMW 5 series cost in the road tax?

Funny enough, according to the seller, this BMW is just as expensive in road tax as a normal 5-series. Count on 272 to 308 euros per quarter. BMW adapted the chassis to keep the road holding the same, despite the extra weight. By the way, the counter shows 123,431 kilometers and it is an automatic.

The armored BMW 5 series of the arrest team must cost 27,950 euros at Timmermans Automotive. Oh, and in case you’re curious, Harry fired six times. If you don’t have a clue what we’re talking about, just ask your father or mother. Is something out of their time.

Thanks Ewout for the tip!