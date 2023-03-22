Blue Lock is the popular anime of soccer of the fall season 2022, follows the history of the most outstanding players of Japan who will seek to be the best striker in the country. However, it seems that the competition characteristics of him could come true and we could discover a star.

Saturdays Football and the LA Galaxy teamed up to host a mixed tournament that will search for the ultimate player, as intended BlueLock.

The tournament consists of 3v3 gamesAlthough if you don’t manage to assemble a team, organization could team you up with other players who are soloing.

This new tournament inspired by Blue Lock Follow the “King of the Court” rules. It will be composed of ten 3v3 games that will be played simultaneously. These will consist of 4-minute intervals—with 1-minute breaks—on all courses for 90 minutes.

The winning teams will advance to the next field until they manage to reach one of the top two. Those who lose will go down, but will have the opportunity to come back.

Obviously, the winning teams from the two upper fields will face each other.

Source: Kodansha

The tournament will be held in LA USA on March 25, 2023.

What is the grand prize of the Blue Lock tournament?

It is a surprise, we only know that it will be a prize package that will be awarded by the companies that organized the game.

Nevertheless, all players will receive a free trial code for a Crunchyroll membership.

Blue Lock is a sports anime that focuses on Yoichi Isagi, a young striker who ends up in a kind of lockdown with other soccer players from Japan. It is supposed to seek to find the best striker who can be monitored during the competition.

The boys will have to learn from themselves to survive as a team that is in constant rivalry anyway. Besides, Blue Lock It allows us to see both the sporting and nationalistic spirit that is conceived in its characters but reflects its audience.

