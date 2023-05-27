A new week ends, but it also means that a certain number of gamers will have a little more time to devote to video games. Between an outdoor trip and some commitments with the family, there is also room for one more game, but you have to choose how to spend your time carefully. The question then is: what will you be playing this weekend of June 27, 2023?

Among the novelties that have recently arrived on the market we find Miasma Chronicles, which we described to you in our review as “a good product, a solid, fun game that can keep you company for several hours. The game universe and story are interesting , although they lack the charisma of the world of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, but the adventure of Elvis and Diggs will not fail to entertain fans of strategic RPGs. artificial intelligence and a little more brilliant writing would have allowed 505 Games’ game to take that leap in quality that many fans of The Bearded Ladies hoped for. But we are sure that the Swedish ladies will continue on their evolutionary path with success. ”

A second chance for LoL lovers is Convergence: A League of Legends Story, one of the many narrative games related to the MOBA, which has become even more popular after the release of the animated series Arcane.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story

For those who love less dynamic games, there’s room for Planet of Lana. In our review we explained that “Planet of Lana is visibly the result of a work of synthesis, of subtraction: far from being an overabundant product in its various elements, it aims at the essence, at the care of the elements that allow an adventure narrative to aim for excellence. Well cared for in terms of aesthetics and sound design, Wishfully’s video game is reactive, precise and interesting in the construction of puzzles. The story is certainly not among the most original of the genre, but it is told in impeccable manner, also thanks to the punctual management of the elements present in the scenarios and particularly successful directing choices. We recommend Planet of Lana without reservations.”

Finally, even if it turned out to be a disappointment, some might decide to jump into The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. We have indicated that “it is a great disappointment. Although starting from interesting narrative assumptions, Daedalic Entertainment’s adventure appears extremely dated in every respect and its best moments are the least original ones, proving how the whole system was created under the sign of a sketchy, inconclusive and confusing game design, which moreover does not redeem itself even on a technical level and on PC in particular it offers a truly sad show.”

Of course, many may simply decide to continue with the games already started or recover something from the backlog. So tell us what will you be playing this weekend of June 27, 2023?