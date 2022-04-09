Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘The maximum permitted roof load differs per car. On average, it is about 100 kilograms. Legally, overloading is not allowed. But this is usually not enforced, unless you can already see that someone is carrying irresponsibly heavy loads on the roof. Then such a car will automatically attract the attention of an enforcer. But even if you don’t get a ticket easily, you can have problems with the insurance if an accident occurs. The insurer may hold you liable because the car manufacturer’s standards have been ignored.’