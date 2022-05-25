After his departure from TV in 2016, “There is room in the background” prepares the premiere of its next season. Fans are more than excited, not only to know what story will be told in the batch of episodes they are recording, but also who will be in the next installment. Although the new faces that will enter the plot have been announced, many are still wondering about the stars that will reprise their iconic roles.

Clearly, one of the most beloved characters is ‘yoni’the son of Reina Pachas and Lucho Gonzales, played by Joaquin Escobar. In this sense, during the avant premiere of “Curbs”, La República spoke with the actor to find out if he will return to the América TV series.

“There is not much time in my agenda and, apart from that, I am studying Psychology, to be able to have deeper tools and for the characters to be more human, more real,” the actor began.

“I have all the desire, I have all the intention, but we will see how things turn out at the time” he expressed.

Joaquín Escobar spoke with La República in the avant premiere of “Encintados”. Photo. The Republic

As soon as he was asked if the production contacted him, Escobar said the following: “I can’t say anything at the moment (…) What I can tell you is that I I am very interested and hopefully everything can coincide on the agenda because people are asking for it.

With your projects taking over your schedule, could you then consider a special participation? The answer is no: “I would not want it to be a special participation, I would like to enter to stay ”, concluded the artist.

For now, not much is known about the plot of “In the background there is room” 2022. However, it is possible that various roles will be left out, since the program is actively working on its new chapters with a release date, potentially, for the middle of this year.