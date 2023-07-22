Currently, Xoana González is well known in Peru for being one of the most popular figures of onlyfans. After having been part of the Peruvian show business for several years, Argentina is now entirely dedicated to adult content through the paid platform. As well as Dayanita, Chupetín Trujillo and Pantera del Callao, many people ask that xoana I also dabbled in pornographic production companies such as inkaproductions or Milky Peru. In an interview with La República, González spoke about this possibility.

Will we see Xoana González in a video by Inkaproductions or Milky Perú?

“No, I would not record. They have offered me a lot of money, because I also had proposals from an important bunny brand, which were for 10 videos, but no. I wouldn’t do porn with my husband either. It’s like having 10 people looking at me, I feel that privacy is broken, so I don’t like it,” he replied. xoana gonzalez to the question of whether he would record content with a Peruvian porn producer.

“I prefer in private, that is, we are making love and we just put the camera on. All that, obviously, in a context of a group of people, is lost. It would not be the same, it is not the same complicity. Besides, it’s very rare, you’re there with your husband and the camera does a Pap smear on your ‘parrot’ and they zoom in on you, so no”, added the model onlyfans.

To the sadness of her fans, Xoana González will not record with porn producers like Inkaproductions or Milky Perú. Photo: diffusion

Will Xoana González return to Peru?

xoana gonzalez He also spoke with La República about the possibility of returning to Peru. “I would love it, but for now we are in Buenos Aires. We still travel very often, but we are here because of my family. My parents are retired and sometimes I feel that it is time to be with their loved ones … so many years abroad and it is also much cheaper here, “said the model.

The land here is much cheaper, so I need to have a place for all my animals, even now that we are going to Peru we are going to bring another dog from there. There are six that we are rescuing from there and here we are also gathering. For this reason, you need a place where they run or play and there, in Peru, to have a place like the one here, you have to go to Lurín or Pachacamac,” added the Argentine.

