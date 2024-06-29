“It looks like it’s upon us a bigger deal between Xbox and Nvidia and its announcement could be imminent,” eXtas1s says in the post below. “Several Xbox Store games offer the option to “play with GeForce Now.”

According to a new rumor launched by the leaker eXtas1s together with some images leaked online, it seems that the Xbox Store will soon have NVIDIA GeForce Now integration with the possibility of starting games directly through this cloud gaming service.

A game-changing deal coming?

As we can see in the images below, the Xbox Store offers the possibility of launching a title via NVIDIA GeForce. This clearly opens the door to different interpretations. For example, this could be a feature exclusive to the PC app, meaning you will be able to launch compatible titles purchased through the Microsoft Store or included in the PC Game Pass directly from the Xbox store. Or it could be a total integration and would therefore allow for Enjoy GeForce Now on your console toowhich for obvious reasons would be a very important innovation for players in possession of an Xbox Series

It’s impossible to say for sure from these images, which we can’t even verify if they’re authentic and not fakes created using an editor. That said, eXtas1s has shared some leaks in the past that have proven to be spot on, and it’s true that Microsoft and NVIDIA have been working together for some time to make Microsoft games compatible with the service, so it certainly makes sense to report this rumor, although it should be taken with a pinch of salt pending any official confirmation.