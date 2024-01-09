













These rumors immediately sparked various opinions from both fans and haters of the brand. One of the most persistent is that Microsoft's gaming branch is preparing the way to become a third-party publisher. Here we analyze whether this could be true.

The reasons why you should not be alarmed about Xbox

That Xbox shares exclusives is not something out of the ordinary

Surely the rumors of the arrival of HiFi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves PlayStation and Nintendo took many by surprise. After all, these are titles that are flagships of the most recent generations of Xbox. However, it is not something out of this world.

Some titles that began as exclusive to the Microsoft console made their way to different consoles a few years later. Some of the most notable examples are the pair of titles of Ori: The Blind Forest and The Will of the Wisps. Both were released on Nintendo Switch to reach a larger audience.

We also have the case of Cuphead, which, although it was not developed by Xbox studios, did receive funds from the company. For this reason, it was initially a PC and Xbox exclusive until it was released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles. In fact, it was Microsoft itself that wanted to make these ports, according to the game's creators..

We also cannot forget that despite having acquired Mojang, creators of Minecraft, this game is still available on other platforms. Not to mention that some of its expansions and spin offs, such as Legends, reached other consoles without brakes.

So Xbox being so widely shared shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. In our opinion, some people simply enjoy creating a storm in a glass of water. If the rumors of his exclusives elsewhere turn out to be true, it's likely simply a case of broadening the audience for these titles.

Not only does this company share its exclusive

Concerns that Xbox will become just a third-party publisher are based on these rumors that it will let its exclusives reach other systems. However, they are not the only company that has done so. In fact, its direct competitor, PlayStation, also does it a lot lately.

For years PlayStation was renowned for its great exclusive titles. If you wanted to play any of them, you had no choice but to buy one of their consoles. But this changed in recent years, as they brought several of their most beloved titles to PC.

Horizon: Zero Dawn, god of war and Days Gone They were among the first to leave PlayStation exclusivity. Now we can find The Last of Us, the most recent, Ratchet & Clank and soon Horizon: The Forbidden West on PC. But curiously there wasn't as much noise and fear as there is with Xbox.

Something we must understand is that the video game industry is constantly changing. Currently, exclusivity, although it exists, is no longer viewed so favorably by certain parts of the market. Not to mention that developing an exclusive is quite expensive and recovering the investment is not that easy. Therefore, it makes sense for them to release their games from their own consoles in order to reach a broader audience that could also increase profits.

Xbox has a great 2024 ahead of it to be just a publisher

Perhaps the strongest reason why we believe that Xbox will not be just a third-party publisher is because its 2024 looks very promising. After all, At the end of last year he managed to complete his purchase of Activision-Blizzard and with this he owns several well-loved game series.

As to Call of Duty It has already established some agreements to maintain multiplatform. This series always was and taking it away from millions of players on other consoles makes no sense. Still, that doesn't stop them from using their studios to create other games.

Xbox has many tools to strengthen itself not only in its services, such as Game Pass, but also in its console sales. We don't think they would buy one of today's biggest publishers just to become one themselves.

So if you hear these rumors, don't pay too much attention to them. You should even keep an eye out for their next developer showcase that will be held on January 18. Since there they will show more of their plans for this and future year.

