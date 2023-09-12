If you are a PlayStation player, you will certainly have wanted to try or even manage to “platinize” a title. The term “platinising” means obtaining the Platinum Trophy via PlayStation achievements, which achieves game completion, usually 100%.

The platinum trophy is nothing more than an incentive for players who, eager to obtain this recognition, spend hours and hours on the same title. A technique that has proven successful several times: for this reason it would seem that also Microsoft wants to introduce such recognitions on its consoles.

This is what the insider reports Jez Corden during an episode of the podcast “The Xbox Two Podcast”: according to the information at its disposal, Microsoft is planning to revolutionize the achievements system, adding elements such as a Platinum Trophy-like.

The insider was keen to point out, however, that Microsoft does not have this update as a priority: for this reason, this idea could come to fruition in a long time or even never see the light.

The Achievements system for Microsoft consoles was born 18 years ago, on Xbox 360, but has never gained the same popularity as PlayStation Trophies: it is necessary to “modernization” of the system to ride the wave and offer an extra incentive for its exclusives?