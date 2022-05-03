Yesterday, Ubisoft Netherlands had teased fans about the potential addition of Ubisoft + within the catalog Xbox Game Passas happens for example for EA Play.

The Ubisoft Netherlands team with its answer has definitely confused several fans who thought that the Ubisoft + service would arrive precisely in the Xbox subscription service. But now a clarification has come from the company.

Ubisoft therefore wanted to rectify the comment made, making sure that what he meant is that the service will arrive soon on Xbox consoles, but that for now there is no news on its possible arrival on Xbox Game Pass, at least for the moment.

(FYI) UbisoftNL clarified that Ubisoft + is coming to Xbox in the future. But nothing is known about #XboxGamePass yet. pic.twitter.com/hu0LdtTi8a – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) May 1, 2022



Since Ubisoft +’s announcement, the company had stated in January of this year that the service would be a separate subscription from Game Pass at launch. Of course, there’s always the potential that things could change at the last minute, but it’s best not to hope to see Ubisoft + on Xbox Game Pass, at least not that soon.