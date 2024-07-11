L’Xbox Game Pass Price Increase inevitably went to monopolize the video game discussions of the last few days, obviously also on our pages. We also talked about it in yesterday’s “Let’s talk about it” by Simone Tagliaferri, with which I find myself (and generally you find yourself) fundamentally in agreement: net of the increase in the monthly cost of PC Game Pass and Ultimate, the offer is still very advantageous for users. However, this is the reasoning that is usually made by those who are already subscribers, those who know the service, have tried it and come to the conclusion that the game is still worth the candle despite the additional outlay. But from the point of view of non-subscribers? Does the increase in prices risk making it less appealing to new users and consequently slow down the growth of the servicealready rather stagnant?

How Game Pass is changing You’re probably already aware of this, but a quick recap for those who missed the latest won’t hurt: starting from September 12th Xbox Game Pass will increase in price for some of its tiers. PC Game Pass will go from €9.99 to €11.99. The increase is much more substantial for Game Pass Ultimatewhich goes up from €14.99 to €17.99. We are basically talking about a 20% increase and almost 40% compared to the €12.99 that was paid almost a year ago. A chart summarizes the changes to Game Pass With regard to Game Pass Consolethe subscription will be eliminated and will not be accessible to new members, while those who were already subscribed will continue to enjoy its benefits until they decide to cancel or change their plan. In its place there will be Xbox Game Pass Standard which includes online multiplayer, but without day one games (which should arrive within 6 – 12 months according to unofficial sources) at 14.99 euros. No changes for Game Pass Corewhich will remain at 6.99 euros per month, offering members online services and a selection of accessible games at no additional cost.

Will numbers continue to stagnate after the price hike or will Call of Duty deliver? We are talking about changes with a certain impact, in particular for Game Pass Console and Ultimate subscribers, but reiterating what was said in yesterday’s “Let’s talk about it”, it was largely predictable and the service It still has an excellent quality/quantity/price ratio. I doubt that the increases will cause many people to cancel their subscriptions, although there will certainly be a percentage of unsubscriptions. However, the biggest problem, in my opinion, is how this will negatively impact the growth of the servicealready stagnant on its own. In February, Xbox president Sarah Bond reported that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are 34 million in total, including Core subscribers (the subscription that replaced Live Gold) versus 25 (Game Pass) + 11.7 (Live Gold) registered at the beginning of 2022, demonstrating that overall subscribers have not only not increased, but have actually decreased. From this perspective, the price increase will certainly not help growth since it could discourage new users from signing up. And perhaps this is the point: Microsoft may have come to the conclusion that the service has reached or is very close to its peak potential subscribersespecially on consoles, and as a result began to increase prices in the last year (aligning with every other subscription service) after having left them virtually unchanged for years. Or, more simply, as it stands now with the addition of Activision Blizzard titles to the catalog, the only way to make Game Pass sustainable or more profitable was to increase prices. A firefight from an early image of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 While the increased monthly cost might scare off new users, we know that Microsoft has an ace up the sleeve really important, namely Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The presence of the shooter and all the next chapters in the Game Pass catalog since day one, in fact, could bring many people closer to the service and further stimulate word of mouth among users. But will it be enough to see a significant increase in subscribers? Let’s talk about it.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.