Yesterday, the UbisoftNL Twitter account unintentionally gave rise to a rumor related to the arrival of Ubisoft + on Xbox Game Pass. Now, the company has pointed out that this is just a mistake and that it is not the case at all.

From the beginning, as we reported, it was only a speculation of the players. It all started when, in response to a user, UbisoftNL sent a smiley face with eyes to heart and the word “Soon” (aka “soon”), when asked about Ubisoft + integration into Xbox Game Pass. This response had given the players hope.

Now, as you can see in the tweet below from Idle Sloth who translated the Ubisoft NL postthe company apologized for giving hope: “Sorry for the confusion! We need to explain this clearly. Ubisoft + is coming to Xbox in the future, but nothing is known about Xbox Game Pass right now. For example , Rainbow Six Extraction is already available on Xbox Game Pass. Sorry for giving false hopes! There is no more information about it for now. ”

It was therefore a UbisoftNL account error and not an official announcement.