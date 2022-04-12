La Masía is a manufacturer of outstanding talent throughout this century. The best generation of Barcelona and for a long time in the history of football emerged from the formative ranks of the culé club and in recent times, it is a fact that new and projective talents have emerged strongly and attract the attention of world football.
One of those talents is Xavi Simons, considered at the time the new great jewel of Barcelona, but three years ago he made the decision to leave the club and bet on the tempting project of the PSG sheikhs, a decision that was clearly wrong and which has caused his career to stall. For this reason, the Dutchman is interested in returning to Barcelona.
Xavi Simons has given PSG a long time to renew and together with Mino Raiola, his agent, they consider that the best thing for him and his future with the ball is to return to the culé team, because after seeing how youngsters like Gavi, Nico, Ansu Fati, Araujo, Pedri, García, among others are getting Barcelona afloat and growing by leaps and bounds as professionals, Simons can be part of the new great golden generation.
However, Simons and Raiola could well find a huge roadblock in Xavi Hernández. Before being coach of Barcelona, the culé legend in an interview made it clear that those youth who had despised the club and its care such as the Dutchman and even Ilaix Moriba himself could not have open doors with the institution, much less get to occupy the site of some of the talents who had valued what had been done for them at La Masía.
