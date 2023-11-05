World of Warcraft will never come up console? According to the words of vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale, Blizzard keeps talking about it and it is therefore an eventuality that the publisher takes into great consideration.

“We talk about it all the time” Longdale said in an interview. “Of course we talk about it, it would be very disingenuous of us to say we’re not doing it. (…) And then now we are part of Microsoft.”

“I don’t think WOW hasn’t landed on consoles yet technical issuesin fact I think that from a conversion point of view we are positioned very well, and this is precisely why we talk about the issue so often.”

Certainly a possible PlayStation and/or Xbox version of World of Warcraft should include specific optimizations. “It’s clear that for console users the approach to the game should be different,” explained the executive producer.