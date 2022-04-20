Gamers have waited years for news of the arrival of World of Warcraft on consoles, but unfortunately the reality may not come soon. The iconic MMO has announced its next expansion, Dragonflightand soon after, game director Ion Hazzikostas spoke to IGN, explaining why he doesn’t think World of Warcraft will arrive on consoles.

“I think World of Warcraft is a game designed from the ground up for PC“Hazzikostas said of any potential console release in response to fan requests.

During the Dragonflight announcement, it was revealed that the game would receive a UI overhaul. Hazzikostas explained why they chose to make changes to the user interface, but that has nothing to do with the arrival of the game on consoles.

Currently, Dragonflight does not have a release date, but Blizzard has stated that it will soon be possible to sign up to test the new expansion in advance.

Source: IGN