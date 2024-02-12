L'24H2 update Of Windows 11 will introduce an artificial intelligence-based upscaling technology, apparently also named in this case Super Resolution and designed to improve performance in games.
The news was reported by an insider who has access to the build in question, indicated as the next Windows 11 update instead of the rumored move to Windows 12at this point further refuted.
According to the images shared by this source, it seems that the Super Resolution will work automatically, once activated, and will be supported by all gamesalthough it will be necessary to verify the occurrence of any problems on a case-by-case basis.
Will an NPU be needed?
Considering the use of artificial intelligence for Microsoft's Super Resolution, it is clear that the use of an NPU will affect the quality of the resultreturning better experiences.
It seems however that the technology will be accessible even in the absence of dedicated chipsin this case exploiting the computational capacity of the processor and/or GPU in order to obtain the best possible compromise.
#Windows #24H2 #introduce #Super #Resolution #technology #games
Leave a Reply