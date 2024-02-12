L'24H2 update Of Windows 11 will introduce an artificial intelligence-based upscaling technology, apparently also named in this case Super Resolution and designed to improve performance in games.

The news was reported by an insider who has access to the build in question, indicated as the next Windows 11 update instead of the rumored move to Windows 12at this point further refuted.

According to the images shared by this source, it seems that the Super Resolution will work automatically, once activated, and will be supported by all gamesalthough it will be necessary to verify the occurrence of any problems on a case-by-case basis.