Whatsapp is in the throes of a very important decision that sees him at the center of a dispute in the United Kingdom. Currently in the UK a law has been proposed called Online Safety Bill, which can improve network security. But this will prevent the application from 100% protecting the encrypted messages sent by its own users. Lower the privacy level, for the company that owns the messaging chat, is equivalent to the decision to directly block the application in the country. And the owners are fine with that; this will prevent communications regulators Ofcom from accessing sensitive content rather than decreasing the efficiency of the application.

A law that has divided the world of the web, since on one side they would go to delete and protect all that material that could harm a person (and we also lead to child pornography, as the institution could detect photos or similar contents, removing them permanently). On the other hand, however, users feel decidedly “violated”, since the authority could even just detect thecompletely personal information and free from any violation of the law.

WhatsApp: who will win between law and enforcement?

“The UK’s Online Safety Bill is poised to undermine cryptography and create a mass surveillance regime. Our chairman Meredith Whittaker calls on the UK to recognize this bill as misleading and says Signal will never undermine our privacy commitments.” he has declared Signal with a tweet on Twitter.

Will Cathcartresponsible for the application in Halfstated that it does not want to undermine people’s privacy and is willing to talk to President Meredith to find a common agreement in order to arrive, together, at a solution. And this is because, according to Cathcart, once the law is approved, it will also have a domino effect on all the other countries, making the privacy of users decidedly uninsured.