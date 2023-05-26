Whatsapp it is the most used and appreciated messaging app by users, with the only major competition from Telegram which has certainly known how to make itself loved over the years. As you well know, the war is more than open and we often notice how WhatsApp decides to add features already seen in the counterpart in order not to fall behind. Today we want to talk to you about the umpteenth!

Will WhatsApp add usernames? A beta suggests it!

WhatsApp is constantly updated and you will surely have noticed it yourself, just a few days ago we told you about the possibility of editing messages. Well, today we are here instead to talk about usernames!

Currently, as you well know, the only way to communicate via WhatsApp is via telephone number. However, the company is apparently trying to change that by allowing people to talk without sharing their number instead but only by searching by username.

This is suggested by the Android beta 2.23.11.15 which, as always, was properly analyzed by our colleagues at WABetaInfo, who discovered the presence of the “username” field even if for now everything is still inactive.

Obviously we don’t know if and when all this will arrive officially, but if everything goes through there would be a big difference in the way of managing one’s contacts and the novelty could also help to communicate with companies and beyond. In short, we will keep you updated and obviouslyand we hope to learn more soon!