Whatsapp it certainly needs no introduction, it is one of the best known messaging apps ever and used throughout Europe by millions of users, with the only direct competition from Telegram. And apparently now the app is about to add a feature very similar to one already present right on Telegram!

Will WhatsApp update and introduce channels? Here are the first rumors!

Apparently WhatsApp shows no signs of stopping and continues to update itself with new interesting features. This time a very similar function to one already present on Telegram would seem to be arriving. To report it are WABetaInfo and Gizchina, who have tracked down as always in the code an interesting novelty.

In particular it would seem that in the version beta 2.23.8.6 there is the possibility of creating channels where the numbers of the participants remain hidden from other users and where communication takes place in one direction only: only the creator will be able to send messages. Some time ago there was talk of a possible feature similar to this which took the name of Newsletter, while now the name is just “Channel”, going to remember the Telegram Channels.

Obviously this is just a rumor and we have no further details, we still don’t know if there will be any differences, much less if everything will really go through. Obviously we will keep you updated!