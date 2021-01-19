On January 12, 2021, the tonne of French wheat returned to the port of Rouen for export cost € 219. This price is not extraordinarily high given the drop in yields observed this year in France and other producing countries. But a possible risk of shortages is currently motivating speculators to take positions in the futures markets, which pushes up market prices overnight. In January 2020, a tonne of wheat cost around € 185, after falling to € 160 in September 2019. In January 2020, a tonne of grain corn, widely used in livestock feed, cost only € 160. On January 12, 2021, this price, which has been rising steadily since last September, reached € 203. Finally, the price of soybean meal imported from Brazil, Argentina and the United States to feed poultry, pigs and dairy cows, fell from € 320 per tonne in June 2020 to € 450 on January 5, 2021.

Whether it’s wheat or coarse grains for livestock feed to produce meat and milk, production costs are rising for pastoralists. In France, the latter cannot pass on their production costs in the selling price of animals. The price of a kilo of pork carcass has only been quoted € 1.20 for weeks on the Plérin dial market in the Côtes d’Armor against € 1.69 in January 2020. Between these two dates, China has stopped selling ‘import German pigmeat because wild boars died in the countryside beyond the Rhine, victims of African swine fever. Suddenly, a more abundant supply of German pigs on the European market led to this drop in prices in the main producer countries of the European Union.

Significant drop in stocks in exporting countries

Whether wheat, corn or soybeans, the rise in prices can be explained by a significant drop in stocks currently available to the main exporting countries. China is rebuilding its pig herd after suffering considerable losses two years ago with the arrival of African swine fever in its farms. Suddenly, its soybean imports are also increasing significantly. But Brazil and Argentina’s future soybean availability is uncertain due to the drought that will reduce crop yields in the southern hemisphere at the start of the year.

It is also not known what the yields of wheat, corn and other cereals will be in summer 2021 in the countries of the northern hemisphere whose main exporting countries are the United States, Canada, Russia, Ukraine. and the European Union. Within the latter, France exports each year more than half of the wheat produced on its territory. Russia is starting to tax the wheat it exports in the hope of keeping enough stock so as not to drive up prices on its domestic market. Argentina restricts its corn exports for the same reasons.

Suddenly, the Agritel firm, which observes in France the evolution of international markets indicates in an analysis note that “for a year, the increases have been rising by + 20% for wheat, + 30% for malting barley and corn, + 40% for soybean meal used in animal feed (…) The year 2020 saw a number of setbacks on the production side: this is the case for wheat in France and in Europe, corn in the United States and Ukraine, sunflower throughout the Black Sea basin and palm oil in Malaysia and Indonesia ”. It should be noted in this connection that the extraction of oil from sunflower seeds as well as from the fruit of the oil palm also gives by-products rich in vegetable proteins which are integrated in livestock feed.

New food riots are now possible

According to Sébastien Poncelet, from Agritel, “today we are witnessing generalized inflation in all grain prices. If the funds are interested again in grains, with the highest positions for ten years in Chicago, it is because there is a real fundamental tension on agricultural raw materials ”. We suspected it a little and the reasons for this interest are presented in these terms by Sébastien Poncelet: “The major change is based on the acceleration of demand with the global Covid-19 pandemic which now encourages the major importing countries to secure food stocks at home rather than leaving them with vendors on the other side of the planet ”. This is particularly the case with China. But many poor wheat-importing countries cannot afford security stocks. If they had them, the surge in prices would be even stronger in a global speculative market. A situation such as the one that caused the increase in hunger riots between 2008 and 2010 cannot therefore be ruled out in the coming months.

Noting that this situation puts agriculture and food supply back at the heart of global strategic issues, the analyst from Agritel adds this comment: “The poorest countries which risk experiencing new tensions are aware of it, those which do not. lack of anything should be concerned ”. This is not what appears for the moment in the proposals made by the European Commission for the forthcoming reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). We will analyze it in a future article.