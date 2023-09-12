Yes, petrol prices are already unbearable. And then the price could also rise considerably at the beginning of next year when the excise tax discounts would expire. That’s why taking a look over the fence at our southern or eastern neighbors is not a bad idea. But what about electric car owners? Exactly the opposite, research shows.

Comparison website Energievergelijker.nl has found out what it costs in European countries to charge the battery of your EV from 20 to 80 percent at a fast charging station. Charging stations must have a minimum capacity of 100 kW to participate in the study. Ultimately, the prices of 600,000 charging points were collected from thirty different countries.

The Netherlands can get loading tourism from Germany and Belgium

The research results show that the Netherlands is exactly at the average rate of 72 cents per kWh. A full charge is slightly cheaper in the Netherlands: 35.06 euros compared to the average of 35.69 euros in Europe. Prices are higher in our neighboring countries. In Belgium you pay an average of 78 cents per kWh. The same charge as usual costs 38.32 euros in Belgium. Saves almost 3 euros each time.

In Germany it is even worse. There you pay an average of 80 cents per kWh, which means that charging from 20 to 80 percent costs 39.35 euros per time. By the way, Belgians and Germans should drive towards Luxembourg. Charging there is the cheapest in all of Europe. So little changes for Dutch people: stop in Luxembourg on the way to France.

How much does charging cost in Luxembourg?

You pay an average of 46 cents per kWh in Luxembourg. Charging from 20 to 80 percent costs an average of 22.63 euros. If you are in the area, immediately pick up a carton of tobacco for your uncle. Are you on your way to your holiday destination in France? There, a kWh costs an average of 61 cents, which is the cheapest after Luxembourg and Iceland.

Countries where it is better not to charge are Italy and the Czech Republic. In both countries you pay an average of 86 cents per kWh. An almost full battery Bella Italia will cost you an average of 41.91 euros and in the Czech Republic even 42.13 euros. In the table below you will find the prices for other European countries. Might be useful to include when planning your holiday.

Average rates for charging electric cars in Europe