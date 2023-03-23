For a long time now, the rise of LEGO as a brand within video games has had to do almost exclusively with external franchises. The toymaker is so identified with how she represents properties of all kinds, that the vast majority of her games have taken this path. For this reason, it is striking that something like LEGO 2K Drive be more a representation of the LEGO world itself than anything else. Despite the above, we know that, for example, car brands like McLaren will be present within the title.

During our visit to the 2K Games headquarters in Novato, California, we were able to interview Brian Silva, creative director of LEGO 2K Drivewhom we just took the opportunity to ask if there are plans for his new game to include other well-known franchises, perhaps from the world of motorsports, because in our opinion, it would make all the sense in the world.

“Originally we had the idea of ​​making the best LEGO game possible. A racing game in the full extension of the term. We didn’t want to just make a karting game where you choose your car, track, and go. We wanted to go further. Let it have a feeling of adventure. About licensing, we hadn’t really considered it, we just wanted to make a good racing game. With the licenses, well the truth is that one never knows. Will have to see. It was very exciting to have McLaren in the game, but it would be very exciting to have other brands,” Silva said.

yes, in LEGO 2K Drive a McLaren appears, so it seemed logical to us to ask if more real car brands will be included in the game. At least in the time we spent with the title, that was the only real car we were able to use, but we strongly believe that one of the main areas to expand has to do with including series like LEGO Champions within the title, an issue that would undoubtedly be great.