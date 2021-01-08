Faced with the shameful spectacle of the Washington Congress, invaded by a horde impelled by the President of the United States himself, any outside observer feels sadness, while those of us who live here are filled with shame. But it will be necessary to meditate on both the consequences of the tragedy of what was going to be a mere procedure to confirm a count, and other more permanent consequences of what happened during the last year.

When the end of the “year in which we lived dangerously” has already passed, we will have to ask ourselves about the prospects of the “new era”, once the defeat of Donald Trump has been constitutionally confirmed. The new environment is dominated by a discomfort that is dominated by a heavy slab of uncertainty.

This sentiment is caused by the enormity of the damage caused by the Trump presidency, riveted by the invasion of Congress. The only doubt that fills the atmosphere is about the permanence of the disaster caused by the four-year period that is now ending.

Inserted in the context of satisfaction with the cessation of the nightmare, a prediction of a certain nostalgia is detected. It was based on the comparatively well installed strategy of confrontation in the face of what was labeled as the formation of a dictatorship within the oldest democracies in documented history. We wondered what we would do when we woke up, obsessed by a schedule full of a single issue.

Some of us feared that in the supreme moment of expectation of the success of a confrontational strategy we would be reminded that in the panorama of importance and loneliness of questioning the irrational policy of the president we would be unfairly accused. Unusually, we had had an unwanted and at the same time crucial accomplice in the successful removal of the uncomfortable tenant from the White House.

We did not know how we could be grateful, so to speak, for the assistance of the pandemic that still grips the planet. The irrational behavior of the president in the successive stages of the appearance of Covid19, its development, expansion and implantation throughout the planet, had become Trump’s worst enemy and the best ally of the opposition’s behavior. There was an unspeakable sentiment consisting of the implantation of the virus and the consequent denial of Trump joining the efforts of the political opposition to achieve the defenestration, even if it was at the limit of his administration.

Every infected human being, especially in the United States, and every certified death, answered by Trump’s erratic health policy, were recorded as “votes” in the tally of the November 3 election. The hope that Covid19 would magically vanish one night, as Trump himself surrealistically predicted in the early spring of 2020, would spell the demise of the towering enemy that had loomed over the White House.

Meanwhile, the opposition to the president in the apparent majority bosom of the United States and in a universal proportion abroad were dedicating their efforts on an agenda exclusively full of reaction to each one of the president’s outrages. But the absence of a multiple strategy composed of a program for “the day after” was noted.

In the Democratic field the absence of a plan for the future was noted. The discussion about the best candidate and his ticket colleague dragged on. That detail was not worked out until the decision in favor of Biden and then with the addition of Harris as a running mate for vice president. In an environment reluctant to the formation of “kitchen cabinets”, as has been the immemorial custom in the United Kingdom, the absence of a government program to be implemented after 3 November was noted.

In view of the poorly concealed feeling of insecurity, in this environment it was feared that one day it would be possible to exclaim with poorly concealed nostalgia: “against Trump we lived better.”

This occurrence has its origin in the meditation that the Spanish Communist Party expressed at the time of the re-installation of democracy in Spain after the disappearance of the Franco regime. Its precedent was the claim that the remnants of the regime put forward: “with Franco we lived better.” The communists, seeing that their reserved space was occupied by the neo-democrats, confessed that when they were in the buried opposition they had more effective power than in parliamentary democracy.

Opposition to Trump may be forced to express itself in the same way once the system is fully opened at the end of January. He will have based all his conduct on criticism of each and every one of the government’s “policies”. In reality, they were merely whims expressed in the wee hours of the morning by clicking noises on the mobile. The monumental void left by Trump’s mismanagement will still be occupied by attention to the application of the appropriate vaccine and the verification of its excellence, a task that will extend throughout the rest of 2021.

It will depend on the effectiveness of the implementation of the urgent measures of the new government that the electorate will not be tempted to listen again to the siren songs of 2016. The reconstruction of the economy, the reduction of the damage caused to the neediest sectors , the better integration of immigration, and the determined fight to eliminate racism are some of the most urgent tasks of the new government. Only with its reasonable resolution will it be avoided that part of the 70 million who voted for the outgoing president are tempted to exclaim: “with Trump we lived better.”

But, in compliance with that maxim that “there is no good that does not come from evil”, or vice versa, the error of inciting a demonstration before Congress can “vaccinate” the Trump masses to desist and return to their lair .

Joaquín Roy is Jean Monnet Professor and Director of the Center for the European Union at the University of Miami. [email protected]

