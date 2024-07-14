The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It is the first game in the series where the princess Zelda will be the protagonistbut that doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t also play as Linkat least according to the description given to the game by the ESRB, the U.S. video game ratings board.

The US rating board in fact states that Players will be able to “use bow and arrow” as Link. The idea is that we will be able to command the hero of Hyrule in certain portions of the game or in the prologue, with Zelda who will still be the main character and on whom all the key dynamics of the gameplay of duplicating objects and monsters to overcome the obstacles present in the settings revolve.