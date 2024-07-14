The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It is the first game in the series where the princess Zelda will be the protagonistbut that doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t also play as Linkat least according to the description given to the game by the ESRB, the U.S. video game ratings board.
The US rating board in fact states that Players will be able to “use bow and arrow” as Link. The idea is that we will be able to command the hero of Hyrule in certain portions of the game or in the prologue, with Zelda who will still be the main character and on whom all the key dynamics of the gameplay of duplicating objects and monsters to overcome the obstacles present in the settings revolve.
The ESRB description
More specifically, the ESRB description reads: “This is an adventure game in which players take on the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link. From a 3/4 perspective, players explore various environments while battling stylized enemies (e.g., humans, creatures).”
“As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g., pig soldiers, slimes) to fight. Some enemies can be defeated by setting them on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated. The battle sequences are quite freneticwith several enemies attacking and fighting at the same time.”
The title has been given an E10+ rating, which means it is recommended for all players over the age of ten, which is perfectly in line with the tone of the work based on what we have seen so far. The game will be available in stores starting from September 26, 2024. Here’s our special with everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
