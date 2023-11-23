Of Silvia Turin

Insects still nest in homes, thanks to the external temperature which so far has been milder than usual. However, mosquitoes are a vehicle for even serious diseases, once almost unknown in Italy, but now more frequent

The mosquitoes again, at Christmas? Not impossible: the record heat which hit Italy in October, with temperatures 3.15 degrees higher than the historical average for the month, extended the survival of the annoying (and sometimes dangerous, see sheet below, ed) insects.

The situation The alarm comes from the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima): Temperatures higher than seasonal averages have created favorable conditions for a alteration of life cycles and the reproduction of some insects, explained the Sima president, Alessandro Miani. The mosquito eggs survived, like the adult animals, which were able to reproduce and multiply. There are species that are more resistant to the cold, such as the Japanese mosquito (Aedes japonicus japonicus) or the Korean mosquito (Aedes koreicus), present above all in some areas of Northern Italy, but also the common mosquito (Culex pipiens) and the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus ) have been favored by the increase in temperatures. In the absence of a sudden and significant decline, mosquitoes could continue to rage in some areas of the country even until Christmas – declared Miani -. A change that also involves dangers on the health front: among the diseases transmitted to humans by mosquitoes there are in fact some very serious ones, such as viruses dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever

Dengue in Italy Insects are colonizing new areas of our country and cases of even serious diseases carried by mosquitoes are increasing in Italy: based on data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanit updated to 6 November 2023, since the beginning of the year there have already been 306 cases of Dengue. Dengue is the most important mosquito-borne disease in the world, with an incidence that has increased 30-fold in the last 50 years.

In those 20 percent of cases where it gives symptoms, it usually causes fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, and muscle and joint pain intense. The problem arises from that small percentage (between 0.5 and 5 percent) of symptomatic cases in which the infection can manifest itself in a serious form following damage to the small vessels with loss of fluids and hemorrhagic complications in various organs with consequent sometimes fatal. There is no specific therapy for Dengue but only drugs to combat the symptoms, for example antipyretics and rehydration treatments. Now, however, there is a vaccine, recently approved by the Italian Medicines Agency. See also Fiocchi (Baby Jesus): '35% under 15 allergic to something they breathe '

