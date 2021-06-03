Ubisoft is one of the distributors and developers that launches the most games on the market annually, exploiting its large franchises such as Far Cry, Watch Dogs or The Division. Although among many others, we find Assassin’s Creed, which could be one of the most important and successful brands of the French company. The last title we got to witness was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the most successful game in the series so far, with more than 3 million sales at launch alone.

At the moment the future of Assassin’s Creed is somewhat uncertain, although the different leaks that we have been able to witness throughout these months have shown us that Ubisoft would have in mind to launch two new titles. On the one hand we would find the course DLC Meteor from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which could become an expansion in the style of Far Cry: New Dawn. And on the other hand, we would have the important and new Assassin’s Creed, which has been rumored to lead us towards the end of the Third Crusade and the years after. But this would not stay here, since Ubisoft could develop a new Assassin’s Creed free to play.

Ubisoft could launch a free multiplayer game of Assassin’s Creed

As we met several days ago, Ubisoft has decided to change its business model in part, focusing its new objective on launching free to play premium games from their most successful franchises. Of course, this movement has already started with the new The Division Heartland, the company’s first free to play premium. But after several rumors, it would not be at all strange that the beloved Ubisoft announced soon a free multiplayer game of Assassin’s Creed, thus giving a touch of fresh air to the franchise and the fans.

Will a new Assassin’s Creed free to play come to Xbox?

The games in the saga that have enjoyed online multiplayer mode have been: Assassin’s Creed The Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and finally the most special of all, Assassin’s Creed Unity . Until Black Flag, these modes might seem a little simple and as an added addition to entertainment, but the online multiplayer of Assassin’s Creed Unity left many fans fascinated. Therefore, to end up developing Ubisoft a new Assassin’s Creed free to play, the main thing would be to offer a cooperative story in the company of several modes similar to the multiplayer of Black Flag.

Assassin’s Creed evolution from the Holy Land to Valhalla

To imagine a free Assassin’s Creed in a whole new world and alive thanks to the players, it could be incredible. Being able to create a settlement with our friends while we enjoy a new world between assassins and templars, with constant missions and a background related to the plot of the saga, would be a hoot. In addition, micropayments would allow us to customize our character, mounts and much more to our liking. Although it is difficult to think of a good base for a free to play Assassin’s Creed for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, we already know what Ubisoft is capable of with determination and good ideas.