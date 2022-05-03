The fate of both games is in check after the purchase of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

We are still feeling the aftershocks informative earthquake this week: Embracer Group buys several studios from Square Enix, specifically Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal. In this way, a large number of IPs pass into the portfolio of the Swedish conglomerate, which includes licenses such as Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Various third-party approvals are required, including some potential licensorsWhat will happen with these two installments? As we told you in the news of the acquisition, both games are still part of Square Enix due to a collaboration agreement with Marvelwhich brings us to the statements of the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars Wingefors, about the fate of the games. Because, as he commented in the presentation carried out by the conglomerate (via GamingBolt), these franchises will prosper as long as Disney approve the move.

“All the games that have been developed by the studios are included in the transaction. However, they need various approvals of external companies to close this transaction. And potential licensors, as you’ve mentioned, can get into those required approvals,” Wingefors explains. So the fate of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy rests in the hands of Disney.

One of the most commented points of the movement between Embracer Group and Square Enix falls on the value of the three studios: $300 million. According to analysts, this figure is due to the poor performance of the two games set in the Marvel universe, with Avengers being the one that has disappointed Square Enix the most while Guardians of the Galaxy had a slow start. Despite these results, the title of Star-Lord and company has found a large audience on Xbox Game Pass, so we can still see news of the franchise in the future.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Embracer Group, Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal.