It could just be possible, if it were up to a very wealthy businessman and Formula 1 enthusiast from Hong Kong.

What is the fastest way to become a millionaire? Start a Formula 1 team as a billionaire. According to Eddie Jordan. A winged statement that has been known for years in the world of Formula 1. In fact, we recently wrote about a Dutch team that was going to participate in F1 and the exorbitant costs are also extensively discussed there.

Yet that does not seem to be a problem for the very wealthy Calvin Lo, boss of the insurance company RE Lee International. It is according RacingNews365.com namely seriously investigating whether he and his colleagues can enter the world of Formula 1 in 2026. With a new, own team.

Formula 1 is purely about the money, says Lo

But if you think that Lo puts on overalls herself and gets her hands dirty in the garage, you’re wrong. He probably does not know the above statement and believes that there is a god fortune to be earned in F1.

And now he’s right about that, it’s not that easy. And even if you have a ridiculous amount of success, it will still cost you a bucket of crunches that will make you scary, as we read on this site this morning. But none of that matters to Lo.

He says building a Formula 1 team is no problem for him, he can do that easily with his fat wallet. It is more important to him how long you can keep doing that. That, he says, is the crux.

The longer, the more money it brings you

Calvin Lo is realistic enough to realize that you are not going to win races and make money right away in your first year. That takes time. But if he lasts 10 years and his “Lo Racing Team” has become a kind of new Red Bull, then it can be nice.

And that is what the very rich Chinese from Hong Kong is now calculating. He will come up with a definitive answer in a few months. Until then, we might have to warn him that most clichés have become clichés for a reason.

Having your own Formula 1 team… Is. Ordinary. All. Terribly. Expensive.

