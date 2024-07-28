Our space exploration ambitions have boldly taken humans to the moonMars rovers, and spacecraft to the far reaches of the solar system. But could humans or spacecraft ever reach Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to our planet?

Reaching Alpha Centauri

Alpha Centauri is about 4.4 light-years (about 25 trillion miles, or 40 trillion kilometers) from Earth and is home to three separate stars. The closest star, Proxima Centauri, also hosts an exoplanet that scientists believe could have the conditions necessary for life.

But reaching this star system would be no small feat. NASA estimates that using a space shuttle like NASA’s now-retired 122-foot-long (38-meter) Discovery, it would take about 150,000 years to reach Alpha Centauri.

If humans could travel at the speed of light, we could reach Alpha Centauri in four years flat. However, the laws of physics dictate that only massless particles of light called photons can reach this cosmic speed limit.

So while humans will probably never reach Alpha Centauri, it is possible that a spacecraft designed to travel at a fraction of the speed of light could reach these stars within a human lifetime. To hope to get a spacecraft to that top speed, scientists will need something much smaller than Discovery.

Marshall Eubanks, CEO of startup Space Initiatives Inc and a researcher at NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts, is studying remote methods for visiting Proxima Centauri using swarms of picometer-sized spacecraft (a picometer is one trillionth of a meter).

“We are in the midst of a real revolution in spaceflight and space exploration, with extremely small systems,” Eubanks told Live Science in an email. “While a single small spacecraft will not be as capable as a larger spacecraft, like the Voyagers, their development times are much shorter; they are relatively inexpensive.”

Additionally, small spacecraft require less power to move, which could be a key advantage in increasing their speed.

Eubanks isn’t alone in pursuing this type of research. Breakthrough Initiatives launched its Starshot project in 2016 to combine nanometer-sized spacecraft with light sails, and in 2017, NASA began funding its own project to launch a mission to Alpha Centauri by 2069, 100 years after Apollo 11.

Although small spacecraft are easier to accelerate than larger probes, traditional fuel sources alone aren’t powerful enough or plentiful enough to propel these craft anywhere near the speed of light. Instead, Philip Lubin, a physics professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara whose ideas for interstellar travel inspired the Starshot team, told Live Science that these craft will likely rely on light.

To go fast in space, it helps to be small and have little mass. One of the main advantages of light-powered propulsion is that it is massless, Lubin said. Traditional rocket fuel, by contrast, creates propulsion by burning heavy fuel into energy. Using a solar sail, which is propelled by sunlight, or a light sail, which is propelled by laser light, gives you all the power without any of the weight.

Lubin said you can think of it as throwing a ball at a piece of paper. When a ball hits the paper, it will apply a force, causing the paper to either bounce back or be pushed away. Similarly, the momentum carried by light is transferred to the spacecraft, causing it to bounce back and accelerate.

“The system is basically a giant flashlight, it’s a giant laser array [sulla Terra],” Lubin said. If spaceships are sailboats, then laser light is the wind in their sails.

The technology to create and test such craft, such as communications equipment small enough to fit on, is still being developed. But there is no physical reason to believe such a spacecraft could not conduct a flyby mission of Alpha Centauri, Lubin said.

This mission could behave much like the Voyager 1 and 2 probes and transmit high-resolution images of the star system back to Earth, some of which could contain our first glimpse of the potentially habitable planet Proxima Centauri.

While Lubin stressed that a trip to Alpha Centauri would be a long-term undertaking, Eubanks said he was confident that major advances could occur within this century.

“I think we’ll reach the Alpha Centauri system, with small probes launching in the 2040s, and then arriving in the 2060s,” Eubanks said. “Significantly larger probes should be possible by the end of the century, but without unexpected breakthroughs in propulsion physics, I think crewed missions will be a task for the next century.”

5 Fun Facts About Alpha Centauri

Earth’s inhabitants may have left boot prints on the Moon, but even nearby stars, such as the bright Alpha Centauri system, have long been out of reach.

Renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, billionaire investor Yuri Milner and a group of scientists announced today (April 12) that they plan to send hundreds, if not thousands, of small spacecraft into space, toward Alpha Centauri.

The journey to the nearby star, more than 4.3 light-years away, should take only 20 years, the speakers said. The small spaceships would be about the size of a wafer and would have light sails that lasers on Earth would push forward, Milner told reporters today.

It may take a generation before the project, called Breakthrough Starshot, gets off the ground, but in the meantime, here are five strange facts about Alpha Centauri.

Alpha Centauri is not a star

According to NASA, Alpha Centauri is not a star, but a star system. The system has three stars. Proxima Centauri is the faintest star and the closest to Earth. Alpha Centauri A and B, the other two stars, are brighter and form a binary system. But they are not exactly close to each other.

Earth is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from the sun. Alpha Centauri A and B are about 23 times that distance apart, NASA said. That’s slightly more than the distance between the sun and Uranus.

It is far

Proxima Centauri is about 24,800,000,000,000 miles (39,900,000,000,000 km) away from Earth. This equates to about 4.22 light-years, meaning it would take us 4.22 years to reach it if we could somehow travel at the speed of light.

Alpha Centauri A and B are slightly further from Earth: about 4.35 light-years.

Breakthrough Starshot scientists are proposing a spacecraft that would travel at 20 percent the speed of light. At that rate, it would take small spacecraft about 20 years, or a generation, to reach Alpha Centauri.

Alpha Centauri has a planet

In 2012, researchers announced that Alpha Centauri has an Earth-sized planet orbiting Alpha Centauri B.

The planet appears to be scorched and rocky, but it has about the same mass as Earth. It circles Alpha Centauri B at a distance of about 3.6 million miles (6 million km), which suggests that it has a surface covered in molten lava.as previously reported by Live Science .

The planet, named Alpha Centauri Bb, could be evidence that another planet may be lurking in the star system, perhaps one farther from the stars and one that could host liquid water on its surface, Live Science reported.

It’s bright and old

Alpha Centauri A is the fourth-brightest star in the night sky, Space.com reported. It is also a yellow star like the sun, although it is about 25 percent larger.

Alpha Centauri B is an orange star that is slightly smaller than the sun. Meanwhile, Proxima Centauri is a red dwarf that is about seven times smaller than the sun.

At 4.85 billion years old, the three stars are slightly older than the Sun, which is about 4.6 billion years old.

The Southern Hemisphere offers a better view

Alpha Centauri is not visible from most of the Northern Hemisphere. In fact, according to Space.com, it is not visible to anyone above 29 degrees north latitude, which is about the same latitude as the cities of Houston and Orlando, Florida.

Observers in the Southern Hemisphere can easily locate Alpha Centauri by looking for the constellation of the Southern Cross and then following the horizontal part of the cross to the left until they see the bright star.