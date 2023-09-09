The other day my mind was bothered by a black and white photograph; I was at the University of Texas, reading about the oil industry, when I came across a powerful image that at first glance might seem quite dull: a muddy esplanade, three people, three horses, two carts loaded with barrels and cans of oil. The footnote indicated that it was taken in 1915, during an “oil delivery” in a town called Normangee.

Although there is nothing especially beautiful or striking, famous or disturbing about the photo, I stared at it for a long time with fascination. Because? To explain it I turned to The camera lucida. Note on photography (1980), the last book published by Roland Barthes, where he proposes two very fruitful concepts to analyze the photographic experience: the studium and the punctum.

Barthes defines the studium as the “educated” interest in an image, an “inconsequential taste” motivated by the cultural contents encoded in an image. He punctum, On the contrary, it is an outburst of taste unexpectedly provoked by a “sensitive point” that emerges “like an arrow from the photograph and comes to prick me.” He punctum It hurts us and challenges us in an intimate and random way.

This photograph interested me studiously because it captures a far-reaching historical transition: it coincides with horses, which for thousands of years were the main means of transportation of Eurasian civilizations, with oil, the fuel for vehicles that were about to make horses obsolete. shooting. Those oil delivery carts are a hinge between two eras.

The Ford Model T, the first economical automobile, had gone on sale in 1908, seven years before the photographed scene. The engine of that car had twenty horsepower, while the oil delivery carts only had three horsepower, one white and two brown (I don’t know if they were mares or males), skinny nags like Don Quixote’s. . These gangly animals were part of a large population of equine workers: in 1915 there were more than 20 million horses in the United States alone, and 25% of all agricultural land in the country was used to produce their food. From then on, the number of horses would decline sharply around the world. After having been crucial factors in the expansion of the Eurasian empires, the feudal organization of Europe and the conquest of America, horses ended up being recreational animals in racetracks, equestrian clubs, tourist carriages and horseback riding on the beach.

I doubt that the guy in the beret, sitting very comfortably on top of one of the barrels of oil, imagines that in the future all the financial newspapers in the world will publish the price of a barrel every day, since it has become one of the main units of measurement of contemporary wealth. International oil production and reserves are measured precisely in barrels whose price dynamics determine crises and inflations, international credits, geopolitical alliances, coups d’état, wars and assassinations.

This is where my studium of the photo: a taste motivated by historical curiosity. From here on I am moved by punctum. The image stings me because of a random-looking feature: the white horse seems to be looking at the camera. In the shadow of its blinders, the animal defies its mechanical condition and becomes one of the subjects portrayed in the image. The intuition of his gaze becomes an animated mirror that confronts me with my anxieties about the future. I fear that I will quickly become obsolete, just like the horses that transported oil in the early 20th century.

Crossed by uncertainty, I once again take refuge in the studium. Artificial intelligence and robotics threaten the value of our work. The streets surrounding the university library where I am are already traveled by autonomous vehicles. The first time I saw an empty car coming, moving silently without a driver or passengers, I felt a ghostly chill. Before crossing the street I always look for the eyes of motorists to make sure that they have seen me and are not going to run me over, but there is no way to look into the eyes of the autonomous machines (I refuse to call them intelligent) that manage more and more aspects of our daily lives.

Not long ago, a Chilango taxi driver gave me one of the most effective psychotherapies of my life while we wheeled along the Viaduct. Will we talk to shows like ChatGPT about politics, sports and spite when we tackle the taxis of the future? Maybe there will be apps to connect with passengers from other taxis who want to chat for a while with a stranger. Or maybe we’ll put on hallucinatory helmets to pretend we’re riding a horse down a forest trail while we’re stuck in a traffic jam outside. In this scenario, everyone would have their virtual horse, their Babieca, Rocinante or their Palomo.

But the photographic presence of that anonymous horse does not allow me to be so techno-optimistic. The price we are already paying for automation is increasingly deep loneliness and an increasingly limited job outlook. Pets alleviate the emotional crisis of digital urban life, but dogs and cats cannot prevent us from becoming powerless in the face of companies and governments that can function with a minimum number of workers. Riding docilely in the autonomous taxis of tomorrow, we are in danger of losing the direction of our existence completely. Given this scenario, every time I interact with the screen I feel like a horse that transports the computing fuel of the machines that are going to replace it. An insomniac horse without health insurance, a left-handed horse that only knows how to read and write, a horse that sometimes gets distracted while working and is stunned by photos.