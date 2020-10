Question: I am 70 years old. Will watching porn videos help? Have unprotected sex with a boyfriend and also with a husband; Will this cause any problems?

answer: You have not specified what you help with the porn video. Are you suffering from ED or PE? There is no harm in trying. How sexual you want to be depends on how active you are.

note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]