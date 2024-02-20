No one could have predicted for over twenty years that Jay-Z would make a song with Linkin Park. And yet it sounded Numb/Encore damn tasty. This is another collaboration that you would never have thought possible ten years ago. According to Bloomberg Volkswagen, Renault and the parent company of Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Citroën, among others, are considering entering into a partnership.

The collaboration is not the result of an evening of drinking that ended with 'gee, we should really do something together'. According to the website, European car manufacturers feel China's hot breath on the neck and they need cooperation to stay ahead of the competition. The major European concerns could join forces to produce a cheap electric car.

Too few people buy EVs

The transition to electric driving is progressing as follows Bloomberg less hard than hoped. Developing an electric car costs a lot of money and if sales are disappointing, it costs a car manufacturer money. Or at least there isn't enough money coming in to lower prices and resist the rise of Chinese EVs.

The collaboration does not mean that you will soon see Alfa Romeos with a Volkswagen logo. If it really happens, Renault, Volkswagen and Stellantis will probably develop a shared platform. They would then share the development and production costs of batteries and electric motors. The design of the bodywork on this platform is then simply up to the car brands themselves.

Not the first collaboration

Collaboration between competitors is nothing new. For example, the Volkswagen Amarok is actually a Ford Ranger. The old Citroën C4 Aircross was a Mitsubishi ASX from below and the Smart ForTwo is technically the same as the Renault Twingo. Volkswagen was also looking at developing a cheap EV together with Ford, but this project seems to have been shelved.