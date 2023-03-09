Vodafone needs no introduction, we are talking about one of the most widespread telephone operators in Italy both in terms of mobile telephony and the fixed network. Today, however, we do not want to bring you good news, quite the opposite, as the crisis continues and is one new wave of layoffs is coming!

Will Vodafone lay off 1,000 employees?

As I’m sure you know, layoffs have been the order of the day in recent months. There are really many large companies that have found themselves cutting staff, leaving thousands and thousands of employees at home, including Google, for example, and Vodafone apparently has not managed to come out unscathed.

This March 13, in fact, the company should present a global restructuring plan with the aim of reducing costs, and the Italian branch would see a cut in almost 20% of the workforce. A very high percentage which is equivalent to around 1,000 employees in the area.

The decision will have to be taken in agreement with the Fistel Cisl and Slc Cgil unions and the first meeting will take place at the beginning of next week in Rome. Obviously there are many concerns but for the moment Vodafone Italia is not there yet let go of any statement. We will obviously keep you updated but for the moment we can’t do anything but give you an appointment for the next article, hoping we don’t have to talk to you about further layoffs!