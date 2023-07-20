“Neobanks”…a term that appears frequently in our ears, and is associated with banks that do not have any branches on the ground, but rather provide their services only via the Internet.
The study indicated that the benefit of these emerging financial institutions from advanced technology represents the basic foundation for achieving sustainable growth and unique success in the digital banking services sector, as virtual banks have a tremendous ability to adapt to new technological developments, which makes them competitive over traditional banks in communicating with their customers faster and more accurately.
Also, according to the study, artificial intelligence is one of the most important tools that help these banks to provide a more advanced and safer banking experience for customers.
It will also be able to make optimal use of artificial intelligence technologies to be prepared for future challenges that will achieve lasting success in the world of digital banking.
For his part, banking expert Mohamed Abdel-Al explained during his interview with the morning program on Sky News Arabia:
- With artificial intelligence invading our lives, digital banking has become an inevitable reality.
- Financial technology is an element of technological development.
- The combination of financial technology and artificial intelligence necessitated the emergence of digital banks.
- The contribution of the Corona pandemic to push strongly the centralization and presence of digital banks.
- Today, commercial banks keep pace with technological and digital development by providing applications and platforms that provide online banking services.
- Digital banks are banks that provide all services, but through the Internet.
- The differences between traditional or commercial banks and digital banks lie in the physical presence of the customer, unlike digital banks, and dealing with a virtual mind during transactions.
- Despite the fierce competition between traditional banks and digital banks, traditional banks will maintain their position and develop their services.
- The customer base of digital banks is gradually expanding, especially in front of the distinguished services it provides to them.
- Artificial intelligence in the field of digital banking services introduces a chat bot, a platform for communication that facilitates communication.
- Digital banks will be subject to the authority of the monetary censor, that is, the central bank of each country.
- Putting these banks under supervision to avoid money laundering and terrorist financing operations by submitting continuous reports on their transactions.
- Trust between the customer and the digital banks is gradually built through the continuous technological development and through the type and nature of the services provided by these banks.
#virtual #banks #artificial #intelligence #succeed #creating #financial #future
Leave a Reply