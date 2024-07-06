The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is the next film that Peter Jackson will be working on. Although it has already been confirmed that Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum, at the moment there is no official information about the other two main characters, Aragorn and Gandalf. Fortunately, The actors of these heroes have spoken out about it.

Through an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Viggo Mortensen, who brought Aragorn to life in Peter Jackson’s films, finally spoke about the possibility of appearing in The Hunt Gollum. Unfortunately, It seems that this is not yet an official proposal, but he mentioned that he would like to, but only under a couple of conditions.. This is what he said:

“I would only do it if it was appropriate for the character and my age. It would be foolish to do it any other way. The script is the most important thing to me, unless I am broke, have no money and am lucky to get any work. Then it depends.”

Ian McKellen also spoke about the possibility of reprising the role of Gandalf for this film. Although he has not yet received an offer, He only has one condition, and that is to stay alive.. Considering that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum It will not be released until 2026, so there is still time to find out if these two actors will join the film.

Let us remember that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum It is inspired by a small appendage, which tells the story of Gandalf and Aragorn’s adventure in search of Gollum 17 years after Bilbo’s 111th birthdayand years before Frodo’s adventure begins. If it’s not Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen, it will be interesting to see who they cast in these roles. In related news, you can learn more about this film here. Likewise, another The Lord of the Rings game is on the way.

Author’s Note:

If these two actors don’t reprise their roles, it’s likely that not many people will be interested in this project. It’s true that Ian McKellen is Gandarl, and Viggo Mortensen is Aragorn. It would be very difficult to see other actors in these roles.

