Viaplay’s success in the Netherlands is a bit meh, if we may be so direct. Olav Mol is almost more popular on his own.

In the Netherlands, Viaplay has been the rights holder for Formula 1 for two years now, according to our colleague @nicolasr (with an unctuous voice) the presentation duo is also getting better and better. Terms such as ‘ultra late braking’, ‘green Aston Martin’, ‘this Lewis Hamilton’ and ‘temperature in the tyres’: we like to hear it.

Viaplay in the Netherlands

So, what about the Netherlands? Because the country where the reigning champion comes from, it has to score there, right? It does! Co-worker @onno went through this article yesterday. But that story got the wheels turning for us (and others). Because is it really that good?

Now we are not TV and video experts, but in the right context it doesn’t seem that positive at all. Of course, 750,000 is not wrong, but 2,500,000 people watch Formula 1 in the Netherlands. Of those, 1,750,000 choose not to watch via Viaplay. Especially when you consider that they have paid a huge amount for those rights (90 million euros), you can wonder whether they will earn it back. Those 750,000 viewers are a decrease compared to the previous year, while Verstappen has only started to perform better.

Olav Mol almost as popular

Perhaps it has something to do with the commentator. Because ‘this Olav Mol’ was pushed aside ultra late by the streaming company with the pink logo. The people do not seem to agree with that, because about 450,000 to 500,000 people follow the race via Grand Prix Radio. That’s just too much of a number.

Incidentally, it may be that the people who go to Olav Mol listento Viaplay to look. You can synchronize the comments with a slider. Then you turn on the radio and the sound (just like with Jack van Gelder with football). But come on guys, it can’t be the case that 500,000 people listen to GP Radio if there are only 750,000 viewers on ViaPlay? Small blow to the arm: Viaplay does not share the viewing figures itself, it is an estimate by Stichting KijkOnderzoek.

New round, new opportunities

Next month there will be a new round where you can bid on the Formula 1 broadcasting rights for the Netherlands. The consensus now seems to be that Viaplay will keep it, because it went so well in the Netherlands. But after hearing these numbers, we are not so sure.

However, Viaplay itself thinks so. Marco Zwanenveld informs that nu.nl. According to ViaPlay’s ‘Head of Sports’, the streaming service has already “built up an independent position” in the Netherlands.

But is that really so? Because despite the fact that ViaPlay has the broadcasting rights in the Netherlands, you can also subscribe to F1TV. So they do pay the maximum amounts for the rights, but with that you don’t have the exclusive broadcasting rights.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader. Will ViaPlay save this? Or is the company’s limited success, high costs and overall state of affairs precarious for re-entering the next round of voting? Let us know what you’re hoping for in the comments!

