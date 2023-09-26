Sebastian Vettel is enjoying life. Commit to the environment here and there and also drive your old F1 car on the Ring and paint some curbs on your ‘favorite circuit’ in Japan. But maybe Vettel wants more. The WEC team of Jota Porsche and Vettel himself confirm that there are discussions to work together during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

The team boss of the WEC team, Sam Hignett, explains Motorsport.com about the negotiations: ‘We are in talks with Seb and there are discussions, but nothing has been finalized yet. “No contract has been signed yet and he certainly hasn’t tested in any of our cars yet.” Jota is driving two Porsche 963s in the World Endurance Championship this year. The team’s best result is sixth place at Le Mans and Fuji.

This is how you score points with Vettel

Hignett says Vettel would fit in well with the Jota Porsche team: ‘Sustainability is important to us as a team. That is also why our hospitality in Le Mans ran on solar energy. We know that is also important for Seb.’ Vettel explains Auto, Motor und Sport that he is thinking about the option: ‘I still have time to decide.’ The driver wants to continue his commitment to sustainability, but as soon as he misses racing, he wants to get involved.

In addition to Vettel, there are a number of contenders. “We speak to a lot of people, some who are high on the list and some who are not so high,” says the team boss. According to Motorsport.com at least Jenson Button and Robert Kubica would be on this list.

Button drove the great NASCAR car at Le Mans last year and Kubica won the race in the LMP2 class. All three seem like good candidates to us. Or perhaps Jota Nyck will be able to get de Vries out of school for a return to the WEC.