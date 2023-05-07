It promises to be an exciting race, but will Verstappen also catch Pérez today?

It was again a feast for the qualification of the GP of Miami 2023. It is difficult to determine who is where this season. Behind Red Bull it is quite close, but the proportions differ per race. Due to Charles Leclerc’s crash (and the red flag that followed), we have a starting row that is not representative of the final result, but guarantees plenty of action on track.

Mistake

Totally bummed of course for Max Verstappen, who didn’t finish his first lap due to a mistake. It is not the first time that Verstappen has to abort a fast lap because Leclerc crashes. It is also not the first time that Sergio Pérez has taken full advantage of the situation. Logical, the Red Bull RB19 is unapproachable this year. Verstappen says his own after qualifying:

Of course it is unfortunate. But yes, in the first instance that is also due to my mistake on the first fast lap. We didn’t set a lap time then. I was a little bit off the line in turn six to seven. I felt a little understeer and I couldn’t get the car back on the track, so I ended my fast lap early. And of course, you have to be lucky with the red flag. But of course, if you start thinking that, you’re wrong. So then it happens, that’s a pity. Max Verstappen, never afraid to admit a mistake.

Will Verstappen catch Pérez in the race?

Whose deed. Then of course the question remains what we can expect today. The Red Bull has a huge overspeed. You can see that the car is very quiet in the corners and runs considerably faster than the rest on the straight. This means that Verstappen should in principle be able to set up a nice catch-up race.

He himself is very determined about today’s goal:

Minimum P2. Max Verstappen, has made mistakes and stuff.

With that, Verstappen does not seem to be going to grab Pérez today. If there is no neutralization, Checo naturally also has that fast Red Bull. He can then quite easily create a gap with the number 2, while Verstappen has to row his way through the field. An interesting detail, if Verstappen does not catch Pérez in the race (and the Mexican wins as a result), then Pérez will be on 112 points and Verstappen on 111.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader! What do you think? Will Verstappen roll onto the field and catch Pérez? Or can Checo win a race again on a ‘street circuit’ and thus benefit from the bad luck of his teammate? Let us know, in the comments!

