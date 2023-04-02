Two important questions: will Verstappen lose his victory and will Hamilton benefit from it?

Consternation all around after the 2023 Australian GP. Perhaps it is because Michael Masi was present. That always looked for a bit of unrest. For the teams and drivers it is rather random and lucky (or unlucky), for the viewer there is always a spectacle. In the end it doesn’t matter who wins, as long as you’ve had two hours of top entertainment, right?

Well, today there are some tails in the race. First of all, we start with the best scoring Dutchman today, because Verstappen may lose his victory and will have to hand it over to Lewis Hamilton.

Will Verstappen lose his victory?

At the last restart, Max Verstappen was far forward. Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were left with a 5 second penalty in recent races. There is a chance that this will also happen with Verstappen, if he was about it too. Because now comes the verneukerative: it’s about the sensors that are underneath, not the line itself. If Verstappen has parked properly in front of the sensors, there is nothing else to worry about.

If he does get a punishment, it can still do quite a bit of damage. Because everyone finished so close to each other today, the Red Bull driver drops quite far.

UPDATE: Verstappen does not get a penalty and keeps his victory. His front wheels were on the line, but not in any way over it, race control said via The Race.

Hare is angry

Then there’s a second housekeeping announcement: Haas has one protest lodged. Due to the rather muddled course of the last few laps, they do not agree with the result. Their driver – Nico Hülkenberg – had a top start, moving up to P4. with the time penalty from Carlos Sainz he would even be third (and P2 with a possible time penalty from Max Verstappen).

It’s a bit of a nonsense rule by keeping the order from one or two laps back. The crashed Alpines were unable to complete the final lap. So you are unlucky, not lucky. It remains to be seen how this will turn out. It seems to end on a ‘sorry but unfortunately’ story.

